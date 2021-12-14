Iran president congratulates new German Chancellor

Referring to 150 years of relations between the two countries, the president said that with reliance on historical relations and mutual respect and interests, Iran and Germany can have useful and valuable cooperation to boost bilateral ties.

Today’s world is facing major challenges in different international and regional areas, Raisi said, noting that a successful dealing with such challenges would require joint efforts of all countries to ensure peace, stability and welfare to all the people of the world. He expressed Iran’s readiness to contribute to such efforts.

President Raisi also expressed hope that bilateral relations between Iran and Germany would further prosper during the tenure of the new German chancellor.