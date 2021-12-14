 Rising of fuel prices coincided with the rise in the dollar exchange rate

SHAFAQNA- Fuel prices in Lebanon rose sharply this morning (Tuesday), while the dollar rose sharply.

The price of 95 octane gasoline increased by 10,800 lira, 98 octane gasoline by 11,200 lira, diesel by 17,800 lira and gas by 13,700 lira.

The representative of fuel distributors in Lebanon, Fadi Abu Chakra, attributed, in a radio interview, the rise in fuel prices to the insane rise of the dollar exchange rate on the black market.

It should be noted that the dollar exchange rate recorded a remarkable increase during the past two days in the black market, where it recorded 27,500 pounds to the dollar this morning.

