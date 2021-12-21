Date :Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 | Time : 22:20 |ID: 241046 | Print

A group of Nigerian Muslim jurists meet with Sheikh Zakzaki (Photos)

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of World Human Rights Day, a group of Nigerian Muslim jurists met with Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, in Abuja.

The meeting took place at the residence of the Nigerian Shia leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

During the several-hour meeting, lawyers and jurists pointed to the goals of human rights organizations, as well as the violation of human rights, especially in the Islamic communities of many Asian and African countries.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki said, “Muslims believe that human beings are respected by God regardless of religion, colour, race and ethnicity and should have the same rights. However, it is clear to everyone that human rights have been victimized by international policies and specific international actors. This has undermined the implementation of international human rights law at the national and international levels.”

At the end of the meeting, representatives of Nigerian lawyers and jurists performed the Maghrib and Isha prayers to the Imamate of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaki.

