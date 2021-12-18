Japanese artist painted Isfahan’s Imam Mosque without traveling to Iran (photos)

SHAFAQNA: Japanese artist, Jun Matsubara, has participated in the “Iran-Japan Cultural Exchange Exhibition” organized by the Iranian Cultural Counselor in Japan with his work “Isfahan’s Imam Mosque” which was about Iran.

He said in an interview with the Iranian Cultural Counselor in Japan: “I am 62 years old, I have been working in the field of painting for about 44 years and I have never traveled to Iran. Although I had very limited information about Imam Khomeini (RA) and the Islamic revolution of Iran. I had heard that the Iranian people are very kind and sincere and I am very interested in getting to know Iran better.”

The artist and his painting

The Japanese artist added: “Iran’s cultural advisor and the establishment of this exhibition made me take a new look at Iran. The creation of this work, considering that I have not traveled to this country before, required deep studies. In the course of the studies I conducted, I became very interested in tiling, architecture, and historical Iranian-Islamic buildings that look like miniatures.” He also referred to the building and architecture of Isfahan Mosque, which he had painted with his inspiration, adding: “This building has many differences with Japanese buildings, and I hope I can paint other architectural works from Iran.”

John Matsubara thanked the cultural consultant for holding this exhibition, which plays an important role in the cultural exchanges between Iran and Japan, adding: “I hope that these exchanges between the two great countries of Iran and Japan will develop day by day to result in numerous joint exhibitions of Iranian and Japanese artists in the two countries. Because these exhibitions are very important.” He hopes that after holding this exhibition, the ground for more cooperation with Iran, especially Iranian artists, will be created for him.



The painting exhibition entitled “Cultural exchanges between Iran and Japan” was held for the first time with more than 36 works of art by 8 Japanese artists. The artists were interested in Iran and displayed their artworks, specially painted on Iran tourism and cultural attractions.

Painters and members of the Guenan and Esteghlal Painting Associations of Japan, two of the most important arts organizations in Japan, were invited by the cultural consulate of Iran to participate in this event, attended by Japanese enthusiasts.

These artists painted eight paintings about Iran over several months. In addition to these paintings, a number of their other works were displayed in the exhibit. These additional works have been previously displayed in several Japanese events and exhibitions, including the National Museum, Art Gallery, etc.

Artists and works participating in the exhibition include John Matsubara (Imam Mosque of Isfahan), Shigenobo Moriyyama (copper pot and dish), Hideko Murata (Day of Destiny), Sohjima Takumi (Persepolis), Kidai Taguchi (Journey), Su Tsukamoto (Beyond memory), Shivichiro Tsukoda (Tehran) and Kazunuri Yamauchi (mental image of Persia with vases and tulips).

