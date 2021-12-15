Video: Cancer patient child talks about meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

SHAFAQNA- Yesterday, children with cancer met with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf.

After this meeting, one of the children describes the meeting and expresses her feelings: My wish was to see the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, whom I reached today and met with him and thanked him. I talked to him and thanked him for building this hospital, which was built for cancer patients like me and has the best medical staff. When I talked to him, I felt comfortable and my abdominal pain got better and it was as if I did not need treatment.

I saw a great and different man. He put his hand on my head and said I wish God would heal you and said that you are my daughter. I thank the people for praying for me, and I also thank Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei very much for fulfilling my wish. God Willing, I will be able to overcome this disease.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English