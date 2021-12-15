Should the human being take heed from the lessons of life?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ servants of Allah (SWT), learn from useful lessons of life, and take heed from clear signs, and avoid whatever you have been warned of. And benefit from reminders and advices as if the claws of death have sunk in your bodies and the string of wishes and attachments have been cut; and the difficulties of death and the start of moving toward the Day of Judgment have ambushed you [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 85.