What are the effects of moderation?

SHAFAQNA – According to the late Shia Scholar, Allamah Morteza Motahhari (RA), the effects of moderation include: Perfection/excellence, prosperity, coordination in the growth of values and scientific and materialistic progress. And the barriers to moderation can be mental rigidity, ignorance, inordinate desires, and destruction of the society. The conclusion is that observing moderation lead to individual prosperity and on a larger scale the prosperity of the society [1].

[1] Majmo’a’ye Athaar-e-Shahid Motahhari, Vol. 27, Third Ed., Sadra Publication.