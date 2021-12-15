Video: Interview with Sheikh Zakzaki on sixth anniversary of Zaria Massacre

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/ZAK.png 685 1056 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-12-15 17:02:212021-12-15 17:15:33Video: Interview with Sheikh Zakzaki on sixth anniversary of Zaria Massacre
SHAFAQNA- Hausa TV released an interview with Sheikh Zakzaki, Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria on the sixth anniversary of the Zaria Massacre.
