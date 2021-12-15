Date :Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 | Time : 17:02 |ID: 241099 | Print

Video: Interview with Sheikh Zakzaki on sixth anniversary of Zaria Massacre

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Hausa TV released an interview with Sheikh Zakzaki, Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria on the sixth anniversary of the Zaria Massacre.

You might also like
Zaria Massacre: Mass Grave of IMN Killed in Army Raids Found in Kaduna State
Nigerian army Nigeria: Army removes people from Katsina mosque
Nigeria: Group offers to accommodate Sheikh Zakzaky, wife
Photos: Protest march in Zaria, Nigeria in remembrance of massacre of Quds Day martyrs in 2014
Nigerian government warned by a group of Doctors about Sheikh Zakzaki's health condition
Leader of Qadiriyyah center in Nigeria calls unity among Muslim Ummah
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *