Design of a paper-based battery

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists have now created a fully biodegradable paper-based battery.

Developed by a team at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, the battery measures just 4 by 4 cm (1.6 in) – at least, one version of it does – and it’s reportedly capable of powering a small electric fan for 45 minutes.

At the heart of the battery is a sheet of cellulose paper, which has been reinforced with a hydrogel to fill the gaps between the cellulose fibers.

The research is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Advanced Science.

