Date :Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 | Time : 21:18 |ID: 241181 | Print

UK charities launch appeal to help millions of people in Afghanistan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- CAFOD is joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee to help millions of people in Afghanistan this winter.

The Catholic aid agency CAFOD says more than eight million people in Afghanistan are on the brink of famine, with a million children under the age of five at risk of dying over the next three months. Acting quickly is essential before the freezing winter sets in, with temperatures falling as low as -12 degrees centigrade.

Drought and conflict have left more than 22 million people, over half the population, facing starvation this winter. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has sounded the alarm, warning the situation is “fast becoming the world’s largest humanitarian crisis”. Food and fuel prices have soared out of the reach of ordinary families.

The appeal will fund DEC charities and their local partners to provide emergency food and nutrition support for children, support healthcare facilities, provide winter kits to help displaced families stay warm, supply clean drinking water and protect women and girls.   CAFOD will be supporting Afghans who need urgent help over the coming months, with both humanitarian and longer-term support, according to Catholic aid agency.

You might also like
Afghanistan: Casualties as gunmen attack prison in Jalalabad
John Bolton, Donald Trump, White House End of White House warmongering with John Bolton's ouster?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani reacts to Shia Muslims massacre in Kunduz
Afghanistan: At least 12 civilians killed in airstrikes on Taliban base
Israel Bans Children from Playing in Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyard
Five million more people in Afghanistan will need help in 2021: UN
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *