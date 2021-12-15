UK charities launch appeal to help millions of people in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- CAFOD is joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee to help millions of people in Afghanistan this winter.

The Catholic aid agency CAFOD says more than eight million people in Afghanistan are on the brink of famine, with a million children under the age of five at risk of dying over the next three months. Acting quickly is essential before the freezing winter sets in, with temperatures falling as low as -12 degrees centigrade.

Drought and conflict have left more than 22 million people, over half the population, facing starvation this winter. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has sounded the alarm, warning the situation is “fast becoming the world’s largest humanitarian crisis”. Food and fuel prices have soared out of the reach of ordinary families.

The appeal will fund DEC charities and their local partners to provide emergency food and nutrition support for children, support healthcare facilities, provide winter kits to help displaced families stay warm, supply clean drinking water and protect women and girls. CAFOD will be supporting Afghans who need urgent help over the coming months, with both humanitarian and longer-term support, according to Catholic aid agency.