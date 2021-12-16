What is Islamic democracy?

SHAFAQNA – If we consider the human being’s tendencies as the root of freedom and democracy, the same thing will come to existence as we are witnessing today in western democracies. In the opposite side of this kind of democracy and freedom, is Islamic democracy which is based on the freedom of the human being; but this freedom of the human being is not summarised in the freedom of lusts. The human being’s accomplishment is in his/her humanity, high sentiment and emotions. When we say democracy exists in Islam, it means that Islam wants to give the real/true freedom to the human being by binding animal instinct and freeing the humanity in the human being [1].

[1] Piramoone Inqelabe Islami, Shahid Allamah Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 103.