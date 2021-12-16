Date :Thursday, December 16th, 2021 | Time : 09:55 |ID: 241202 | Print

Why secrets after death are hidden?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – In Sermon 20 of Nahjul Balaghah, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said:  If you could see what dead ones saw, you would be impatient and frightened; and you could hear and obey. But whatever they can see it is covered for you and it is near for curtains to fall down. Imam Ali (AS) continued: The truth has been shown to the human being in the world; if you look properly, and listen to the voice of the truth, admonitory examples can be seen by all the human beings in this world. Imam Ali (AS) added: The Day of Judgement is ahead of you and death behind you to steer you; unburden yourselves to arrive. Indeed, those who have gone are waiting for you.

You might also like
Imam Ali (AS) – Success on the Nights of Qadr
Father Christopher Clohessy: Imam Ali (A.S) is a perfect role model for people
Ayatollah Khamenei talks about reasons Imam Ali (A.S) accepted the leadership of the Islamic society
Quran as Described by the Amir of Believers, Imam Ali (a.s.)
Should the human being take heed from the lessons of life?
Ghadir Khumm and the Orientalists
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *