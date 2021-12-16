2021 has been the deadliest year for Palestinian children

SHAFAQNA– This year has been the deadliest year for Palestinian children since 2014.

“2021 is not like any other year,” the 972mag said in a report, noting that instead of prosecuting the killers, Israel criminalizes the activities of Palestinian children rights organizations. “This year has been the deadliest year for Palestinian children since 2014, including the devastating Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip,” it said.

Noting that 86 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank along with Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip as of December 14, the organization said: A total of 67 children were killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip last May that lasted 11 days.

According to the report, Israeli forces also killed 15 Palestinian children by firing directly at them in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem during the same year, and killed one child in the eastern Gaza Strip. In addition, two children were also killed in the West Bank.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English