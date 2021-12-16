US House approves Omar-backed bill to create State Dept anti-Islamophobia office

SHAFAQNA-The Council on American Islamic Relations honored Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as “American Muslim Public Servant of 2021”.The Muslim congresswoman was recognized for her commitment to public service and courage in the face of anti-Muslim bigotry from fellow members of Congress, such as Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). While CAIR has called on congressional leaders to censure Boebert for her Islamophobic and racist statements, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to approve a Democratic proposal for a U.S. State Department office to address anti-Muslim bias.

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad said: “Representative Omar has time and again proven her deep dedication to public service. Her work representing the interests not only of her constituents but of the American people as a whole serves as an example to our community and to the nation.

“Representative Omar has shown tremendous courage in the face of constant attacks from anti-Muslim bigots both inside and outside of Congress, but she has not let the hatred of bigots stop her from serving the American people ,5pillarsuk reported.

Omar was given the award at a gala event on Saturday. While accepting the honour, she said that it had been a “very tough week.” On November 25th a video of a far-right lawmaker, Representative Lauren Boebert went viral on social media in which she made Islamophobic comments about Omar.

“I know it has been a difficult week not just for me but for Muslims across the country,” Omar said, after thanking CAIR for the award. “We still have a long way to go before anti-Muslim hate and bigotry is fully recognized and punished in our political discourse.”

“For far too long rhetoric like Lauren Boebert’s has been a routine part of our political discourse both in the United States and around the world,” Omar said. “The only way we will root it out is by using our voices and speaking up as loudly as we can against it. We will not win the fight for our civil liberties, for our civil rights and for our human rights by staying quiet and by not speaking out. We will win them by organizing and building solidarity for an America that respects everyone’s rights regardless of their religion”, Wrmea.org reported.

Omar, a Democrat and one of a handful of Muslims in the US Congress, has said threatening calls have become a regular occurrence as she continues to face personal attacks from conservative pundits and some legislators, Aljazeera mentioned.

“When a sitting member of Congress calls a colleague a member of the ‘jihad squad’ and falsifies a story to suggest I will blow up the Capitol, it is not just an attack on me but on millions of American Muslims across the country,” Omar said on Tuesday.

“We cannot pretend this hate speech from leading politicians doesn’t have real consequences,” she added.

In October, Omar and her partner Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., introduced the International Eradication of Islamophobia Act as the basis for the Department of State to elect a special envoy to monitor and combat Islamophobia worldwide, similar to the US special envoy created in 2004 to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, according to Theislamicinformation.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to approve a proposal for a U.S. State Department office to address anti-Muslim bias. The House backed the bill in a party-line vote of 219-212.

The bill, authored by Representative Ilhan Omar, would create a special envoy for monitoring and combating Islamophobia and include state-sponsored anti-Muslim violence in the department’s annual human rights reports.

“We are in the midst of a staggering rise of anti-Muslim violence and discrimination around the world,” Omar said on the House floor. “Islamophobia is global in scope and we must lead the global effort to address it”, Reuters told.

“We are in the midst of a staggering rise of anti-Muslim violence and discrimination around the world,” Omar said on the House floor. “Islamophobia is global in scope and we must lead the global effort to address it.”

Republicans have decried the bill, calling it rushed and partisan.