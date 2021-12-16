Mosque in Virginia allowed expansion

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A mosque in Virginia’s Manassas has been granted the permission to expand which will increase its capacity for the Muslim community of the city.

The Manassas City Council unanimously approved a special use permit for the Prince William Islamic Center at 9002 Mathis Avenue. Imam Dr. Mohamed E. Hassan plans to build a 3,000-square foot addition to the mosque opened in 2008.

When complete, about 300 women can use the 9,000 square-foot facility, once turned away due to space constraints.

“The mosque is a community center, not just a place of workshop. This is a place where we come together and raise our kids,” said Raheel Sheik, a regular visitor to the mosque and a one-time Prince William Board of County Supervisors candidate.

Each Friday afternoon, about 200 people attend prayer service at the mosque. On weekends, school-age children attend classes inside the building.

Islamic leaders also provide marriage classes and counseling at the center.

Officials did not require a traffic study before approving the permit, saying the center’s new addition would not generate a significant amount of new traffic in the busy Mathis Avenue corridor.

When complete, the mosque will span 9,000 square feet, with 164 parking spaces in the front of the building built in 1968. The mosque has a 50-year lease with the building owner, said Hassan.

The city prevented the mosque from installing new signs over 10 feet tall and using an outdoor public address system to announce prayer.

The City Council now requires all churches to obtain a special use permit to open to the public, a requirement not in place when the mosque opened 13 years ago.

Councilman Mark Wolfe motioned to approve the permit. Several council members seconded his motion.