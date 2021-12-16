Date :Thursday, December 16th, 2021 | Time : 20:19 |ID: 241243 | Print

Video:Fatimiyya Mourning Majlis at Islamic Centre of England

SHAFAQNA-The AhlulBayt Islamic Mission (AIM) will hold 5-night Majalis al-Fatimiyya in commemoration of daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Lady Fatima Al-Zahra (S.A) at slamic Centre Of England.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IIMkwEMqYc

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

