Video:Fatimiyya Mourning Majlis at Islamic Centre of England

SHAFAQNA-The AhlulBayt Islamic Mission (AIM) will hold 5-night Majalis al-Fatimiyya in commemoration of daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Lady Fatima Al-Zahra (S.A) at slamic Centre Of England.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IIMkwEMqYc
