Photos: Children celebrate Sayyida Zainab birthday at Imam Al-Sadr complex in Abidjan

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Children celebrated auspicious birthday anniversary of Sayyida Zainab with enthusiasm at Imam Al-Sadr complex in Abidjan 1443-2021.

