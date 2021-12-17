What is the good way of having a pleasant life?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: No life is more pleasant than with good behaviour [1]. This narration refers to a person who has good behaviour and by that it means the person has good behaviour in social life; (socialising) meaning, having good behaviour with the people, is courteous to the people, has pleasant and warm behaviour with the people. The one who has this characteristic, life is easy and sweet for him/her; because others consider such a person as a respectful human being. And if a person shows arrogance, others consider him/her as an arrogant person. So, it is obvious that all the people of the world like a courteous human being more than an arrogant one [2].

