Which characteristics can lead the believer to the heaven?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a man had the honour of meeting with the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). And the Prophet asked him: Do you want me to guide you to a deed/action which by acting upon that you will enter the heaven? That man replied: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), I want it. The Prophet (PBUH) added: Give (Infaq) to others from whatever God has given you. That man asked: What if I am needier than others? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Help the oppressed. That man asked: What can I do if I am weaker than him? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Guide an ignorant. That man asked: What if I am more ignorant than him? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: In that case do not say anything except for helpful matters. Then, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) asked: Do you not become happy to have one of these characteristics and enter the heaven [1]?

