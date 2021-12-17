Lady Fatimah (S.A.)’s role as an educator in society

SHAFAQNA- Lady Fatima (S.A.) maintained the roles of being a considerate daughter, a loyal wife, a loving mother, and an accomplished educator for her community and for women for centuries to come.

Fatimah (S.A.) is the highest woman in knowledge, purity, patience and piety that history has ever known. She was brought up in the house of Revelation and grew in the lap of the greatest Prophet (PBUH), and thus she was the vessel of Imamate and the continuity of Prophethood.She was an ideal example for Muslim women or indeed, for all Muslims.

With every great Prophet and every Imam there exists a woman who plays the role of a guide, educator, and upbringer. Alongside the great men such as Prophets Abraham, Jesus, Moses, and Muhammad (PBUH) along with the Imams, there has always been a distinguished woman.

An example of this is seen in the life of Prophet Moses, who was brought up by his mother and sister. Also, in the time of Prophet Jesus, there was no man worthy of being his father, yet there was a woman who was capable of nurturing a Prophet, and it was because of her that he came into society, that is, only through the rearing of a mother.

Moreover, the first trustee and helper of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was Lady Khadija. She was also the first person to accept the religion of Islam and to follow him. After her demise, it was the young Fatima who stood by her father during hardships, which gave her the title ‘The Mother of her Father.’

The young Lady Fatimah (S.A.) was a kind and gentle companion to him, just as a mother would be.

Afterwards, Lady Fatimah (S.A.) was a great support for her husband, Imam Ali (A.S.). Although it is generally assumed that family lineage is kept alive through the male gender, in Islam, infallibility and leadership have been transferred from the Prophet (PBUH) through Lady Fatimah (S.A.).

If Lady Fatimah (S.A.) is ‘Kawthar’ meaning ‘Abundance’ as is understood from the 108th chapter of the holy Qur’an, it is because her level of knowledge and understanding is like a bubbling spring, continuously overflowing and quenching the thirst of the people throughout history. Lady Fatimah Masuma (S.A.) who is buried in Qum is a mere branch of this spring, and yet she has become the source of considerable religious activity and blessings.

Lady Fatimah (S.A.)’s sermon of Fadak reveals her vast amount of knowledge. Interestingly, Lady Zainab, who was very young during the delivery of the sermon, memorised it at the mosque and afterwards related it to others.

The teachings of the sermon of Fadak can be found in the Qur’an and Nahjul Balagha. It can then be compared to the narrations which remain with us today from the Imams. In other words, the only source of all the teachings of the Qur’an and the words of Lady Fatimah (S.A.) and Imam Ali (A.S.) is God. And when the source of a group of things is one, their content will also be consistent, keeping in mind that we do not have anything higher than the Qur’an.

Sources:

Lady Fatima’s Role and Influence on Muslim Society,Mahmoud Taqizadeh Dawari

Fatimah Az-Zahra’, The Principal of all Women: Study and Analysis , Baqir Sharif al-Qurashi