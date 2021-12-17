Date :Friday, December 17th, 2021 | Time : 20:24 |ID: 241326 | Print

Mora: JCPOA members reached joint text for negotiations

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:  The EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora after the end of today’s meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission said that JCPOA participants have reached a joint text for negotiations.

Speaking to reporters, Mora stated that this draft includes different views and proposals of P4 + 1 and Iran on the lifting of sanctions, delegation-related issues, and executive arrangements.

He underscored that this does not mean reaching an agreement, but will be the basis for continuing talks. Pointing to the sense of urgency among negotiators, he expressed hope that nuclear talks would be concluded in the next few weeks.

The meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission ended a few minutes ago and the talks were scheduled to follow up after a few days of break. This round of talks aimed at lifting the US sanctions began last Thursday, and the delegations immediately began working on the texts and trying to reduce differences.

Discussions on the texts were not limited to working groups, and JCPOA parties were working in various formats and levels in the two scopes of removal of sanctions and nuclear issues.

It is reported that the new round of talks is scheduled to resume on December 27.

