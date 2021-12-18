UN Secretary General goes to Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- UN-affiliated sources in Beirut announced the imminent visit of the UN Secretary General to Lebanon.

The UN office in Beirut announced that UN Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to Lebanon on Sunday to express solidarity with Lebanon.

The office said in an official statement that the visit was made in the current difficult situation in Lebanon and in order to emphasize the support of all UN institutions for the Lebanese people and government.

During his three-day trip, António Guterres is scheduled to meet with the president, prime minister, speaker of parliament, and a group of Lebanese political leaders and representatives of civil society.

He will also be present at the site of the blast in honor of the victims of the Beirut port bombing.

The UN Secretary-General will also meet with the Multinational Force (UNIFEL) in the southern Lebanese border region.

As Lebanon’s economic and livelihood crisis continues, the country’s national currency has experienced an unprecedented fall.

The deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon is accelerating these days, and to the point where, according to international aid agencies, 50 percent of Lebanese say they do not have enough food to eat.

Numerous reports indicate that grocery shopping is limited to a few basic items, and many people are forced to forgo certain meals.

Lebanon has long been in a critical situation, and the irresponsibility of the government has made the country penniless; and these economic conditions of the country have caused a 90% decrease in the value of the Lebanese pound (lira); depreciation of currency has stopped fuel imports for the country’s two power plants; and the continuation of this cycle has now plunged Lebanon into a general blackout.

Lebanon’s electricity sector costs about $ 2 billion a year to support itself, which the government no longer has, and has even cut fuel subsidies to citizens.

In the absence of fuel, delivering food to stores is either impossible or costly, which has pushed food prices to unprecedented levels.

