7 killed in floods in northern Iraq+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- At least seven people have been killed in floods in the northern city of Erbil.

“Seven people died due to floods and heavy rains in this province, which we have been witnessing since Thursday evening,” said Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnav.

He said in a press conference: “The flood occurred due to heavy rains and caused severe material damage and some people were injured.”

“The victims are three members of a family in Darto, as well as two others who died outside the area,” Khoshnav said. In addition, a child died in Ghoshtbeh area and another person died in Shamameh due to electric shock.

The governor of Erbil added: “We can say that there is no danger after seven o’clock today (Friday).”

On the other hand, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masroor Barzani, today (Friday) called on the authorities to take the necessary measures to help the victims of the recent floods in the city of Erbil.

“Unfortunately, a number of our compatriots died due to the floods, and the rains and floods caused by them have caused great damage to cities and villages,” Barzani said in a statement.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English