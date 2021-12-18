Communication with Barzakhi world according to the holy Quran and the infallibles (AS) – (Part 1)

SHAFAQNA – It is clear from the Quran that the dead people enter the world of Barzakh and they are residents of either heaven or hell in that world until the Day of Judgment. But the question is where the world of Barzakh is situated? According to some narrations, the souls/spirits of the believers stay at Wadi’us-Salaam, and the spirits of disbelievers (Kafir) and enemies (of God) stay at Barahut of Yemen. Barahut is the name of a well in the land of Hadhra’mowt south of Yemen.

It is narrated in “Kafi” with its own document that, Imam Ali (AS) said: The worst well in the fire is Barahut that the spirits of disbelievers are in there [1]. Now the question is: Can we communicate with the world of Barzakh and those who are residing in that world? Well, this communication can happen in two ways: The dead comes to the world of the living or vice-versa. It is understood from the Quranic Ayahs and narrations that this is possible and rather it has happened.

In Ayah 259 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah (SWT) revealed that Uzair/Ezra (AS) died for hundred years and then was returned to the living world by God’s Command. The same happened to companions of the cave as revealed in Surah Al-Kahf. But this type of communication is not considered here; rather the question is that can those who are in Barzakhi world and there is no way that they can return to the world of living (according to Ayah 99 of Surah Al-Momenoon), be contacted?

It is reported in narrations that the dead ones in the Barzakhi world are in a level higher than those in this world; from the point of view of recognition and scientific and practical aspects they are at higher levels. When the human being dies, the curtains are removed and the dead one can get familiar with the Divine Truth as mentioned in Ayah 22 of Surah Qaaf.

In Barzakhi world the limitations of this world are non-existent and the human beings have better understandings; that is why it is easier for them to communicate with the people of this world. Of course there are limitations and all of these procedures depend on their deeds, as those who had inappropriate deeds in this world cannot explain what they see or give information from the Barzakhi world.

