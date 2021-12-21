Fatimah al-Zahra (S.A.) in the words of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- The Prophet introduces Fatimah as the leader of the women of the world; she is one of the few perfect women in this world, an angel in the form of a human being perfumed with the scent of Heaven.

It is difficult to define the extent of the Prophet’s (A.S.) love for Fatimah az-Zahra (A.S.) for she occupied a special place in his heart like no other person did. The Prophet’s love for Fatimah az-Zahra (A.S.) was mixed with respect and exaltation; and in addition to being motivated by the father/daughter relationship, this love was granted to her for the special talents, and noble traits Fatimah az-Zahra (A.S.) enjoyed. Perhaps we can go to the extent of saying that the Prophet was commanded to love, and respect Fatimah az-Zahra (A.S.), a matter that led him to speak openly about her greatness, and talents and her nearness to Allah (SwT), and His Messenger-on every possible occasion.

Lady Fatimah (S.A.), the lady of light has an elevated status in the eyes of Allah due to her childhood sacrifices and support towards the religion of Islam. She is ‘the mother of her father and is an axis to great qualities. Lady Fatimah (S.A.), the lady of light has an elevated status in the eyes of Allah due to her childhood sacrifices and support towards the religion of Islam. She is ‘the mother of her father and is an axis to great qualities.

The mutual affection between Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and her is unique and holds a very prominent position in father-daughter relationship. Certainly no one knows Lady Fatimah (S.A.) better than her father, Prophet Muhammad.

Fatimah (S.A.) the leader of the Muslim women

The Prophet of Islam – the leader of the Islamic Nation (Ummah) – when describing Fatimah al-Zahra says, “Fatimah is the leader of the women of this nation. With these words, the Prophet is introducing Fatimah (S.A.) as the best, most perfect, most exemplary Muslim woman.

Fatimah (S.A.) the perfect human being

The Prophet said, “Many men have reached perfection, but from among all women only four women have [reached perfection]; no other woman apart from these four will reach this status. Those four women are: Asiya, Maryam, Khadijah and Fatima.”

In other words, the Prophet presents these four women as the best and highest moral and practical examples for women in all ages – from the past until the future – whom all women should follow.

Fatimah (S.A.) an angel in the form of a human

The Prophet, who knows the realities of this world and the next better than anyone else, while addressing Asma bint ‘Umays, said, “Asma! Surely Fatima is an angel who has been created in the mould of a human being.”

In another place he said, “My daughter Fatima is an angel in the face of human beings.” This expression of the Prophet is one of the best expressions present about the personality of Lady Fatimah (S.A.). It reveals her infallibility and purity from sins and impurities since an angel is the manifestation of beauty, pleasantness, tenderness, and purity. From another angle, she is the symbol of infallibility and virtue because of her heavenly existence.

Fatimah (S.A.) fragranced with the scent of Heaven

The Seal of the Prophets repeatedly mentioned, “Whenever I would yearn for Heaven, I would breathe in the scent of Fatimah. And whenever he desired the fragrance of Heaven, he would kiss Fatimah.”

Fatimah (S.A.) is the height of goodness and virtue

The Prophet used to praise the personality of Lady Fatimah (S.A.) by saying, “If goodness and virtue was in the form of a person, surely that person would be Fatimah; in fact, Fatimah would be better than that person, for definitely my daughter Fatimah is the best of creation in terms of descent, honour, and nobility.”

These words of the prophet show the boundless perfection of Lady Fatimah.

Fatima (S.A.) the bright star of guidance

The Prophet once said to his companions, “Look for the sun; when the sun is hidden in the night, look for the moon. When the moon is hidden, search for Venus, the evening star; and when that, too, is hidden, look for the two bright stars in the Ursa Minor.”

“His companions asked him, ‘O Prophet of God. Who is the sun?’ He replied, ‘I am the sun.’ They asked, ‘Who is the moon?’ He replied, ‘Ali.’ The companions asked, ‘Who is Venus?’ The Prophet replied, ‘Fatimah.’ They asked, ‘Who are the two stars of the Ursa Minor? He answered, ‘Hasan and Husayn.’”

With this, the Prophet clearly showed the path of guidance to the Islamic Ummah. He compared himself as being the bright sun of guidance, Ali as the glowing moon that a person must turn to and benefit from its light when the sun is hidden, and compared Lady Zahra (S.A.) and the Hassanain to the bright stars of guidance towards God.

Fatimah (S.A,) A part of the Prophet

A great number of narrations with similar content have been narrated from the Prophet where he says, “Fatimah is a part of me; whoever hurts her has hurt me, and whoever pleases her has pleased me.”

These narrations show the extent of the emotional connection between the Prophet and Fatimah al-Zahra. They also portray Fatimah’s absolute obedience to divine commands, and sincerity and steadfastness in servitude to God and His Prophet, that she took no steps outside the line of truth, such that her happiness and pleasure was the happiness and pleasure of the Prophet and her pain was the pain of the Prophet.

It is for this reason that the Prophet addressed her as “a part of me” and announced her pain to be his and her pleasure to be his.

Fatimah (S.A.) a reason for the Prophet’s happiness

The Prophet has said, “Fatimah is the joy and happiness of my heart. Her sons are the fruit of my heart, her husband is the light of my eyes, and the Imams from the progeny of her son are the trustees of my God and the rope that connects God and His creatures. Whoever holds on to them will be saved and whoever goes against them has gone astray.”

The words of the Prophet indicate that looking at Fatimah, sitting with her and her very existence are a source of happiness and joy for the Prophet. This hadith is also used as a commentary to the Hadith of Thaqalayn.

Friendship and enmity with Fatimah (S.A) is friendship and enmity with the Prophet

In numerous places the Prophet has pointed to the true status of Lady Fatimah (S.A) and, addressing Fatima, her husband Ali and their sons Hasan and Husayn as said, “I am the enemy of anyone who is your enemy and the friend anyone who is your friend with.”

Therefore, friendship with Fatima, her husband, and children means friendship with the Prophet, and enmity with them is enmity with him.

Fatima (S.A) a unique existence

Fatimah (S.A.) has such a high status that she is unparalleled in this world, as the Prophet has mentioned, “If it wasn’t for Ali there would be no [compatible] partner for Fatimah.”

Fatimah (S.A.)’s pleasure and displeasure is God’s pleasure and displeasure

The Prophet repeatedly said, “Surely God is angered whenever Fatimah is angry, and is pleased when Fatima is pleased.”

Imam Ali (A.S.) has narrated another narration that the Prophet – addressing Fatimah- said: “Surely God is angered when you are angry and is pleased when you are pleased.” Lady Fatimah (S.A.) has reached such a status of servitude and obedience in that she is angered and pleased only for God’s sake, and not as a result of personal desires.

Sources:

Fatima Zahra in the words of the Infallibles, Zahra Ikhwan Sarraf

Fatima The Gracious, Abu Muhammad Ordoni

Fatima, the Mother of her Father, Sheikh Mansour Leghaei