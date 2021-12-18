Iraq tests its first UAV

SHAFAQNA- Khalil Abdul Zaid Jalil, director of the Iraqi Military Industries Company, said that the country’s UAV has successfully passed its test phase.

In an interview with Al-Sabah newspaper, the director of the Iraqi Military Industries Company said: “This drone is capable of monitoring oil power transmission lines, power towers and border areas, and if a few more pieces are added to it, it will become a war bird.”

“This is a big and important step in the field of self-sufficiency in the defense industry, which can greatly reduce the costs of importing military equipment, including surveillance and combat drones, and also by launching a production line, the drone can be sold or handed over to the country’s military and security institutions and organizations,” Abdul Zaid Jalil added.

He concluded that the drone was built by engineers and military and security internal experts, and that they have the ability to turn it into a combat drone by upgrading it.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English