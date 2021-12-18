SHAFAQNA – Egypt confirms first case of coronavirus Omicron variant.

According to a statement of the Egyptian Ministry of Health, Three people were found to have the variant among 26 travelers who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Two cases are not showing any symptoms, while the third suffers mild symptoms. All of them have been placed in isolation. ” The ministry said.

The omicron variant was first reported in South Africa in late November but has so far spread to more than 70 countries, a phenomenon the World Health Organization described as cause for concern.

Egypt had recorded a total of 373,509 cases of coronavirus, including 21,277 deathssince the pandemic began.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.