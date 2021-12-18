Global predictions for 2022: People around the world are optimistic

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Following a challenging 2021, people around the world are optimistic that 2022 will be a better year.

Marking another year impacted by Covid-19, people are looking forward to what 2022 will hold, according to a new Ipsos’ Global Advisor survey in 33 countries.

Of the nine questions where we have trend data since 2020, four show significant change, indicating a more optimistic view of what 2022 will bring. Nonetheless, concerns about the environment and rising prices persist. And while most expect greater COVID vaccination rates around the world, half (47%) expect a new deadly strain of the virus to appear.

More than half of people (56%) believe that more than 80% of the world’s population will receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in 2022.

Most people around the world believe in 2022 we will see more climate change consequences, with 60% saying is likely there will be more extreme weather events in their country in 2022 than there were in 2021.

A clear majority (75%) expect prices in their countries to increase faster than incomes. While most people around the world think this is likely to happen, only a third (33%) think so in Japan (which of course has been subject to decades of deflation).

Only a third (35%) globally expect to see stock markets around the world crashing. Globally, people have greater expectations for stock market stability in 2022 than they did in 2021, when 40% said major stock markets around the world were likely to crash.

71% anticipate seeing city centres in their countries to become busy again as people get back to working in offices on a regular basis. Nine in ten (87%) in China say this is likely to happen. People in South America have similar expectations with four in five (78%) in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia expecting their city centres to be busy again.

Globally, around three in ten (28%) say is likely that people in their country will become more tolerant of each other. While this rises to 60% in Indian, only 9% of French think this is likely to happen ,Ipsos reported.

Four in ten expect a natural disaster to hit a major city in their country. This rises to 63% in the US and 58% in Turkey. In contrast, Scandinavians are more optimistic and only a minority expect a natural disaster to hit in Sweden (24%) and Denmark (21%) respectively.

Hope springs eternal. As is normal, three quarters (77%) expect a better year in 2022, ranging from 54% of Japanese saying they are optimistic that 2022 will be a better year for them than it was in 2021 to 94% of Chinese.