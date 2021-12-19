Date :Sunday, December 19th, 2021 | Time : 01:21 |ID: 241444 | Print

A Hebrew language website: 2,000 Palestinian children are killed since 2000

SHAFAQNA- Two thousand Palestinian children have been killed by Israeli agents or settlers since 2000, according to a report by Khaled Karmez, director of the International Organization for the Protection of Palestinian Children.

The report states that in 2021, the worst year for Palestinian children from 2014 until now, 86 children were martyred. Of those, 67 lost their lives in the Gaza war and 15 in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. The settlers also killed two Palestinian children.

