Iraqi President: Arabic is part of human civilization

Barham Salih wrote in a tweet on the occasion of the International Arabic Language Day: “He who filled the languages with beauties, put its beauty and secret in Arabic. A language that is vibrant in speaking, listening and writing, in which rhetoric, eloquence, innovative imagery and correct logic are manifested. It’s the language of the Holy Quran and essential part of human civilization.”

On December 18, 1973, the United Nations added Arabic to its list of official languages. A language used by 26 countries in different dialects as an official language.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English