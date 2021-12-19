Are all the reported sufferings of the daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) true? The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about the sufferings of the dear daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Question: Some have written in their books: “Some of the calamities and cruelties against Seyyedah Zahra (SA) which the preachers talk about such as setting fire to the door, broken ribs, martyrdom of Mohsin (AS), and crying day and night, seem unlikely; and have been created for political purposes to create revolution against Bani Umayyad and Bani Abbas by Shia hardliners, and talking about these subjects at this time create division between Muslims and weakens Muslim power.” Please explain generally that all the cruelties which have been happened to Hadhrat Zahra (SA); are true or just rumours?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: Many of these matters which have been reported are absolutely certain; indeed, it is very difficult and amazing to accept all of these cruelties by some individuals can reach such unbelieve levels, and toward such a personality, who whatever we say about her great status is not enough. Have those (cruel) acts not caused division, but repeating those happenings between friends, cause division? May God give some fairness to all.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA