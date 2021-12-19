Future treatment: shark proteins prevent virus that causes COVID-19

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers at the University of Wisconsin- Madison say antibody-like proteins in sharks can help prevent the virus that causes the coronavirus.

The proteins, known as VNARs, are taken from the immune system of sharks.

Researchers found these proteins can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19, its variants and other related coronaviruses from infecting humans.

” What we’re doing is preparing an arsenal of shark VNAR therapeutics that could be used down the road for future SARS outbreaks.” says Aaron LeBeau, a University of Wisconsin–Madison professor of pathology who helped lead the study.

The team published its findings in Nature Communications.

Source: wisc