Imam Ali (A.S.) shrine hosts mourners of Hazrat Zahra (S.A.)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf hosted a mourning ceremony on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (S.A.).

The office of Ayatollah Bashir al-Najafi organized a march toward the shrine to commemorate the day, the official website of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine reported.

The march was attended by Ayatollah Najafi along with hundreds of seminary students and lecturers and people from all walks of life. Representatives from different tribes as well as those responsible for moukebs during Imam Hussein (AS) mourning rituals also attended the event.

Salim al-Jassani, a member of the Holy Shrine’s board of directors, says the Astan has mobilized all efforts and is trying its best to hold the mourning rituals for Hazrat Zahra (SA) and host the mourners.

According to different historical reports within Shi’a traditions, several different dates have been recorded for the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

Among Iraqi Shi’as, especially in Najaf, three different days, and in Iran two days of the year, are held as the anniversary of her martyrdom. Out of different historical accounts, third of Jumada II is regarded as more reliable; hence it is an official holy day in Iran, as an occasion for mourning.