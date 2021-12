SHAFAQNA-(ABNA): Lady Fatimah(S.A) martyrdom anniversary was held at Karbala Center of Orebro, Sweden 1443-2021

Fatimiyya (Arabic: فاطمیة) are days in which Muslims of the world (especially Shia Muslims) mourn owing to martyrdom of Fatimah al-Zahra, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUT).