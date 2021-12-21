The top 10 crises the world can’t ignore in 2022

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Record numbers of people, many fleeing violence and persecution, need humanitarian aid. The world’s worst crises and what can be done to help.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has released its 2022 Emergency Watchlist, a global list of humanitarian crises that are expected to deteriorate the most over the coming year. Most Watchlist countries—the top ten in particular—have experienced almost non-stop conflict over the last decade, hampering their ability to respond to global challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. These 20 countries are home to 10% of the global population but account for 89% of those in need of humanitarian aid worldwide.Women and girls, are disproportionately affected by the crises, which are more than a series of unfortunate events.

Sudan—Political tensions amid regional drought and conflict

Sudan enters 2022 facing multiple challenges. The military removed civilian leaders in October 2021, and the resulting political uncertainty could destabilize peace efforts with armed groups. Environmental shocks, economic crisis and COVID-19 restrictions are driving inflation.

Political volatility threatens peacemaking efforts in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile. Inflation is skyrocketing (currently 388 percent), debt relief could be suspended, and humanitarian response is underfunded (36 percent).

Climate change is exacerbating flooding and drought, locust plagues present a constant threat, and food insecurity could affect up to 6 million people.

Population: 44.9 million

People in need: 14.3 million

People internally displaced: 3 million

Syria—Economic crisis compounds a decade of war

Syrians are enduring the worst economic crisis since the war began, with record levels of food insecurity and rapid inflation. At the same time, water shortages in northern Syria are creating drought-like conditions for millions and jeopardizing already compromised health and water systems. There is an enduring risk of a major military offensive targeting areas outside government control.

The COVID-19 pandemic and economic collapse in neighboring Lebanon (also on the Watchlist this year) have increased the average price of essential food items 236 percent.

Authorization for the last remaining border crossing for United Nations aid into Syria expires in July 2022, with no viable alternative.

Population: 21.7 million

People in need: 14 million

People internally displaced: 6.8 million

Somalia—Humanitarian access worsens as needs rise

Somalia has been on the Watchlist for nine consecutive years but has moved into the Top 10 due to escalating political tensions with risk of renewed violence. Somalia also ranks among the top five internal displacement crises. Drought conditions are expected to worsen.

Attacks by al-Shabab—sometimes targeted at humanitarians—administrative and bureaucratic barriers, and poor infrastructure limit humanitarian access. And as elections are pushed deeper into 2022, political tensions could spark more violence and displacement.

Environmental shocks, including drought and locusts, could put millions at risk of food insecurity and malnutrition.

Communicable diseases will continue to pose a risk, particularly for displaced people and the urban poor.

Population: 16.4 million

People in need: 7.7 million

People internally displaced: 2.9 million

Myanmar—Violent deadlock leaves millions in need

The events of February 2021 in Myanmar sparked a cycle of armed clashes and violence that has caused significant new displacement and humanitarian need across the country. The economic impacts of this instability, combined with the impact of COVID-19, are projected to push millions into poverty in 2022.

Conflict and civil unrest have spread throughout the country since the military took power, displacing 220,000 people during 2021 in addition to the more than 330,000 internally displaced before February 1.

Physicians for Human Rights reported almost 300 attacks and threats against health workers and facilities between February and October 2021, most carried out by the military; access to health services is severely limited or out of reach for many across the country, especially in areas affected by conflict.

A severe economic contraction, the international backlash to the military takeover, and extreme constraints on humanitarian access are further challenges for 2022.

Population: 54.8 million

People in need: 14.4 million

Score for access constraints: 5/5

Democratic Republic of Congo—Conflict and disease compound crisis

Conflict in Congo is especially volatile in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, where consecutive Ebola outbreaks have strained a weak health system. Political tensions in Kinshasa could set the stage for violent clashes leading up to the 2023 general elections.

More than 100 armed groups in the eastern provinces are vying to control land and lucrative natural resources, particularly minerals; citizens are often targeted during conflicts.

The continued threat of Ebola strains a health system recovering from previous outbreaks.

The humanitarian response in Congo remains seriously underfunded (37 percent).

Population: 92.4 million

People in need: 27 million

People internally displaced: 5.6 million

South Sudan—Regional tensions raise risks

South Sudan marked a decade of independence in 2021, but the country has been wracked by violence throughout that entire period. While conflict remains far lower than the peak in 2013-2014, the World Food Programme warns that food insecurity is at its worst levels since independence, underscoring the combined impact of natural shocks, COVID-19 and long-term damage to South Sudan’s economy.

International organizations deliver over 80 percent of health care in South Sudan—a sign of high levels of unmet needs.

Hunger is growing, driven by conflict, natural shocks—particularly flooding—and the economic impact of COVID-19; 7.2 million people—over 60 percent of the population—faced crisis (IPC 3) or worse levels of food insecurity in 2021, and 100,000 faced catastrophe (IPC 5) levels

The growing economic crisis is increasing resentment toward the perceived wealth of aid workers, while ongoing conflict impedes movement of aid within the country.

Population: 11.4 million

People in need: 8.4 million

Rank for women’s equality: 165 of 170 countries

Nigeria—Growing insecurity across the country

More than 12 years of conflict and militant activity in northeast Nigeria has garnered global attention, but unrest and insecurity are spreading in other parts of the country too. Criminal activity and conflict in the northwest have sparked a growing humanitarian crisis, and separatist activity in the southeast has become increasingly violent. The various security crises in Nigeria are a manifestation of underlying tensions related to poverty, social marginalization, and climate change in a country projected to double in population by 2050.

In the northeast, restrictions on humanitarian access will increase needs for the 1 million people living in “inaccessible” and conflict-affected areas; in the northwest, banditry and armed groups are creating a separate humanitarian crisis; in the southeast, political unrest is testing the government ahead of the 2023 election.

The impacts of climate change are exacerbating local tensions as farmer-herder conflicts become more violent.

Disease outbreaks are a perennial issue due to poor sanitation and lack of clean water.

Population: 211.4 million

People in need: 8.3 million

Score for access constraints: 5/5

Yemen—Cumulative impact of protracted conflict

Yemen drops from the top of the IRC’s Watchlist for the first time in three years not because of an improvement in the humanitarian situation but because crises in other countries are worsening even more rapidly. With humanitarian access heavily restricted in many areas, Yemenis will face increased needs in 2022.

Economic collapse and the destruction of health, education and other critical systems due to years of conflict will continue to push Yemenis deeper into need. Since 2015, 229 schools and 148 hospitals have been damaged during fighting or used for military purposes.

The lack of diplomatic progress ensures continued conflict; localized ceasefires have not yet translated into a wider peace process.

The humanitarian response will continue to be limited by access restrictions imposed by all sides to the conflict.

Population: 30.5 million

People in need: 20.7 million

Rank for women’s equality: 168 of 170 countries

Ethiopia—A case study in climate and conflict

Climate change and continued conflict in Tigray and now the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions have pushed Ethiopia ever higher on the Watchlist. The United States estimates that 900,000 people face famine conditions in Tigray, although these figures cannot be verified due to restrictions on humanitarian access. There’s no doubt, however, that Ethiopia is exposed to the impact of climate change, which will drive up needs for millions across the country.

Conflict and natural disasters intersect: The La Niña effect could exacerbate conditions in a country where climate change has increased the frequency of drought and flooding.

Low vaccine coverage means Ethiopia will be highly vulnerable to future waves of COVID-19.

Refugees arriving from neighboring countries (many of which are on Watchlist 2022) would add to the 800,000 already living in Ethiopia, where humanitarian response is compromised by access constrain, Rescue reported.

Population: 117.9 million

People in need: 25.9 million

People internally displaced: 4.2 million

Afghanistan—The crisis after the conflict

In August 2021, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (commonly known as the Taliban) took control of Afghanistan. International donors immediately suspended most non-humanitarian funding and froze billions of dollars in assets. Without this funding, the economy has spiraled downward. Any attempt by Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) to take advantage of the shift in power portends violence and civilian harm. Meanwhile, Afghanistan faces ongoing drought and a possible fourth wave of COVID-19.

Afghanistan could see near universal poverty (97 percent) by mid-2022.Over 90 percent of the country’s health clinics are expected to shut down, depriving millions of basic care, threatening the COVID-19 response, and creating a major risk of disease outbreaks, malnutrition and preventable deaths.Women and girls are at higher risk of gender-based violence, child marriage, and exploitation and abuse, all magnified by gender-specific restrictions on work and education.

Population: 41.7 million

People in need: 24.4 million

Rank for women’s equality: 170 of 170 countries

The IRC has produced a Watchlist every year for over a decade, Odishaexpo told. Over this time, it has developed from a purely inside assist for emergency preparedness planning right into a public report that warns world leaders, policymakers and anxious residents not simply the place crises are deepening however why they’re deepening and what might be finished about it.