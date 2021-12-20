Is it fair that in Islam women must perform their religious duties sooner than men?

SHAFAQNA – To answer this question, it must be said: Women have not been treated unfairly; rather they have been granted special favour. When you consider a grand hall/court where it cannot be entered without permission; if in that grand hall, the women have been permitted to enter six years sooner than men, it is clear that women have been treated in a special manner by the owner of the grand hall.

In reality adulthood is like being honoured and not being obliged/compelled, the elders of Ahle Soluk (seekers of the truth) say that we have been honoured and not obliged, because there is no difficulty, rather it is an honour. It is narrated from Imam Sajjad (AS) in Monajatu’dh-Dhakereen: “Ya man Dhikruhoo Sharaf” meaning, “O’ God, whose Dhikr is an honour”. Therefore, if anyone reaches a position that finds the honour of praising God (Dhikr) and remembers God, and God also remembers her, it is an honour for such a person, and the woman reaches this honour six years sooner than a man.

The woman must well understand this fact that the religion tells the man clearly that you go and play for six years, but the woman is accepted. It is like in a scientific gathering when the children are told, you go and play, this is not a place for you, but the grownups have permission to enter [1].

[1] Kitabe Zan Dar A’yeneye Jamal va Jalale Khoda, the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Page 223.

چرا زن‏ها ۶ سال زودتر از مردها مجبور به انجام نماز و روزه و سایر تكالیف شده‏اند؟ آیا این ظلم در حق زن‏ها نیست؟