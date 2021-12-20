The main point of Ayah 77 of Surah Aal-e-Imran

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 77 of Surah Aal-e-Imran, Allah (SWT) revealed: “There shall be no share/portion in the Hereafter for those who sell Allah’s (SWT) covenant and their oaths for a small gain, and on the Day of Resurrection, Allah (SWT) will not speak to them nor will God (so much as) look at them, nor will God purify them, and there is a painful punishment for them.”

The phrase “nor will God look at them” does not mean that God will not see them, rather God will see them, but not in a merciful way; because they are sinful disbelievers and polytheists (Kafir & Moshrik) who have fallen out of favour with God, and Allah (SWT) will not look at them mercifully. Therefore, the Merciful Look of Allah (SWT) is very important on the Day of Judgment and exclusive to believers and a sign of salvation.