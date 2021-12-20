Photos: Commencement of gold plating work for the shrine’s grid of Lady Zaynab (SA)

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network : The staff of the department of manufacturing shrines’ doors and grids at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, started the first stages of gold plating the upper metal parts of the shrine’s grid of Lady Zaynab(SA).

The official of the department, Mr. Nadhem al-Ghurabi, told Al-Kafeel Network, “After the inscription tapes were completed, and temporarily fixed on the wooden frame of the grid, to ascertain the extent of conformity of the measurement and design, the work of plating with gold (24 carat with a purity of 999,9) began. The process is carried out using a modern and advanced mechanism that has proven its success and efficiency in a number of grids that our department has completed.”

Al-Ghurabi explained that “the gold-plating works that we have started are on:

– The Qur’anic script tape (The Qur’anic inscription),

– The decorative piece (Kalawi),

– The written tape on which sections of the special Ziyarat of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) were written.

– Poetic inscription

Noting that “all enamel paint work was completed earlier, which is the process of covering areas of metal with this material, to turn after heat treatment into a solid glass layer that resists scratching, heat and other factors.”