How can the wisdom of a believer be completed?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha (AS) who said: No Muslim’s wisdom will be completed without the following ten characteristics.
- The people are hopeful of his/her good deeds.
- No one expects any evil from such person.
- Considers a little good from others a lot.
- Considers a lot of own good deeds as little.
- Does not get offended by others requests.
- Does not get tired of attaining knowledge until is alive.
- Likes poverty in the way of Allah (SWT) more than affluence.
- Prefers loss of reputation in the way of Allah (SWT) than having glory in the way of God’s enemy.
- Prefers to be unknown than famous.
- Then, Imam (AS) said: And the tenth! Imam (AS) was asked what is the tenth characteristic? Imam (AS) replied: Sees no one except to say: That person is better than me and is more pious than me [1].
[1] Tohaful Oqool, Page 443.
