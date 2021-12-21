https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/straight-path.jpg 174 289 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-21 09:44:142021-12-21 09:44:14What is the effect of irrational action?
What is the effect of irrational action?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: “The person who acts without insight, without awareness and ignorantly, is like the one who is moving in non-main route (straying). Of course accelerating the action without insight and awareness brings nothing but moving further away from the main route/path [1].
