What is the effect of irrational action?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: “The person who acts without insight, without awareness and ignorantly, is like the one who is moving in non-main route (straying). Of course accelerating the action without insight and awareness brings nothing but moving further away from the main route/path [1].

