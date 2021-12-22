When are the correct days of the two Fatimiyyahs in Islamic calendar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the correct days of the two Fatimiyyahs in Islamic Calendar.

Question: Please define the time limits for two ten days of Fatimiyyah; also how is it to hold ceremonies such as marriage and like that in these times?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The three days of 13, 14, and 15 of Jamadi Al-Awwal, and three days of 1, 2, and 3 of Jamadi Al-Thani are usually allocated for Fatimiyyahs; but between these two (periods), there is no problem to hold happy/joyous ceremonies (by observing all the religious standards).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA