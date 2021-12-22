https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-22 10:30:332021-12-22 10:30:33When are the correct days of the two Fatimiyyahs in Islamic calendar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
When are the correct days of the two Fatimiyyahs in Islamic calendar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the correct days of the two Fatimiyyahs in Islamic Calendar.
Question: Please define the time limits for two ten days of Fatimiyyah; also how is it to hold ceremonies such as marriage and like that in these times?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The three days of 13, 14, and 15 of Jamadi Al-Awwal, and three days of 1, 2, and 3 of Jamadi Al-Thani are usually allocated for Fatimiyyahs; but between these two (periods), there is no problem to hold happy/joyous ceremonies (by observing all the religious standards).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
