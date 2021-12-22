What does a dying human being say in the last moments?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: In the last moments of life, wealth, children and deeds of the human being are displayed in front of his/her eyes. The human being turns to his/her wealth and say: I was greedy gathering and stingy spending you, what help can you give me at this moment? The wealth will reply: I can only provide your shroud (Kafan). Then, the human being turns to his/her children and say: I loved and supported you, what do you do for me at this moment? The children will reply: We will take you to the grave and bury you.

After that, the human turns to his/her deeds/actions and say: I was disinterested in you, and you were burdensome to me, what will you do to me today? The deeds will reply: I will be your companion from the grave till the Day of Judgment, until the time when both of us will be brought before Allah (SWT) [1].

[1] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 16, Page 105.