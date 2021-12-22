Date :Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 | Time : 16:08 |ID: 241701 | Print

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to boost economic recovery

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon needs to receive 12 to 15 billion dollars from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery

“Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is 4 billion,” Salameh said in an AFP interview. “If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon’s recovery and restore confidence,” he said. “The mandatory reserves are down to 12.5 billion dollars,” said Salameh .

Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst in modern times. More than 80 percent of the population lives in poverty and the currency has lost more than 90 percent of its black market value amid political squabbling that has delayed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, France24 reported.

 

