Russia: “Art of Abrahamic Religions” exhibition held in Moscow

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: An exhibition was recently held in the Russian capital of Moscow to showcase artworks related to Abrahamic religions. “Art of Abrahamic Religions” was organized by the Institute of Philosophy of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Ibn Sina Islamic Culture Research Foundation to commemorate professor Mais Nazarli.

The event aimed to promote art as a means to strengthen unity among Abrahamic religions and also to support artists, researchers, and masters active in the field of Islamic art. A host of artworks related to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Mecca, Hazrat Zahra (SA), Mosques’ architecture, Hazrat Musa (AS), and Hazrat Isa (AS) were put on display.

Acting director of RAS Institute of Philosophy Professor Smirnov appreciated the efforts for staging such an event, noting that these sorts of exhibitions can lead to a better understanding of Abrahamic religions’ teachings. Hamid Saravi, Head of the Ibn Sina Islamic Culture Research Foundation, also said that the language of art is one of the approaches to unity among religions. A number of other scholars also addressed the event and then watched Emir Valinejad’s documentary “Tochka” (The Dot) which is about the art of Islamic calligraphy.