Date :Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 | Time : 15:44 |ID: 241710 | Print

Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A.) held at Imam Ali (AS) Center of Dallas in Texas

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Martyrdom anniversary of Sayyida Zahra was held at Imam Ali (AS) Center of Dallas in Texas, US 1443-2021.
Fatimiyyah (Arabic: فاطمیة) are days in which Muslims of the world (especially Shia Muslims) mourn owing to martyrdom of Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

You might also like
Iran UN envoy: First victims of US ‘economic massacre’ are Children
Bahraini police attack prisoners for practicing Shiite religious rituals
150 Muslims Fired For Protesting Their Workplace’s Prayer Policies
Chinese FM said: Soleimani's killing is an abuse of US military force
Anti-Trump Protesters Rally Across US after Impeachment Acquittal
Wall Street Journal claims US has decided to lift sanctions on Central Bank of Iran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *