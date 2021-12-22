Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A.) held at Imam Ali (AS) Center of Dallas in Texas

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Martyrdom anniversary of Sayyida Zahra was held at Imam Ali (AS) Center of Dallas in Texas, US 1443-2021.

Fatimiyyah (Arabic: فاطمیة) are days in which Muslims of the world (especially Shia Muslims) mourn owing to martyrdom of Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).