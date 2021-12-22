Date :Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 | Time : 16:14 |ID: 241727 | Print

Church leaders in occupied Palestine: Israeli extremist groups plan to expel Christians from holy land

SHAFAQNA- Church leaders in occupied Palestine (known also as the Holy Land) have warned that their communities are under threat of expulsion from the area by Israeli extremist groups and have called for dialogue about preserving their presence.

Father Francesco Patton, Custodian of the Holy Land of the Catholic Church and Custodian of the Christian Holy Places in the Holy Land, wrote in an opinion piece for the British newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, “Our existence is shaky, and our future is in danger.”

Patton wrote that in recent years, the lives of many Christians have become “unbearable because of radical local groups with extremist ideologies.” Patton added, “It seems that their goal is to expel the Christian from the Old City of Jerusalem, even the Christian Quarter”, See.news reported. Holy sites, including churches, have been desecrated and vandalized, and crimes have been committed against priests, monks, and worshippers, according to Patton.

