Bahrain: Hassan Ahmed Jaafar Al-Jamri released after 3.5 years in prison

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror : The Bahraini security authorities released Hassan Ahmed Jaafar Al-Jamri, and although this release coincided with the issuance of a special pardon decree for 105 prisoners, Al-Jamri was released under the alternative penalty law.

At first, the Bahrain Center for Human Rights reported that only 6 of the 105 released by royal pardon on the anniversary of Bahrain’s National Day were political prisoners. However, human rights activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh confirms that they are 9 and that one of them has finished his sentence, and that she has visited 8 of them so far.

Human rights activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh says Al-Jamri was returning from India after years of living abroad and completing his bachelor’s degree in general trade from the University of India. He had a dream of contributing to business activity in the country, but instead of joining the Ministry of Economy or Trade or opening a private project for him, the Interior Ministry arrested him from the airport.

“His shock was indescribable. His family that was waiting for him at the airport was left in a shock. This ambitious young man only wanted to fulfill his dreams. He is a hard-working student,” the rights activist said. At that moment, “Hassan thought something was wrong, or his name was similar to someone else. But over time and months later, Al-Jamri knew that this was a mandatory situation, and that he would not be released quickly and tried to accept it. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison.”

Hassan Al-Jamri served three years and six months in prison and was released under the Alternative Penalty Law. Al-Saegh says that “this is how amnesty turned into a replacement of a sentence, as he must serve the remainder of his sentence-one year community service and attending rehabilitation and training programs under specific conditions.”

She confirms that the pardon list did not include any political prisoner and that one of the nine political prisoners served his sentence and the other eight discovered that their release came under the alternative penalty law and obliging them (with conditions) in case they didn’t commit to the terms.

The released were required to answer the phone at all times, and that each one of them must provide data and numbers of persons close to him and clarify the kinship. Failure to respond would be considered a breach of punishment, which would expose them to legal proceedings. By monitoring cases, it became clear that the majority of them had spent more than three quarters of their sentences.