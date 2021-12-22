Kashmir:Jamia Masjid remains close for past two years

SHAFAQNA- The Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Srinagar , has largely remained closed for the past two years .

The high priest of the mosque has been detained at his home almost non-stop throughout that time, and the main door of the mosque is padlocked and blocked with sheets of corrugated tin on Fridays.The closure of the mosque, which is revered by the overwhelmingly Muslim population of Kashmir, has deepened their anger.

Indian authorities declined to comment on the mosque’s restrictions despite repeated inquiries from The Associated Press. The closure of the 600-year-old mosque came amid a crackdown that began in 2019 after the government stripped Kashmir of its long-standing semi-autonomous status.

For Muslims in the region, the closure of the mosque brings back painful memories of the past. In 1819, the Sikh rulers closed it for 21 years. For the past 15 years, it has been subject to periodic bans and shutdowns by successive Indian governments, The Associated Press reported.