Christian leaders in occupied Jerusalem: Israelis expel Christians from holy lands

SHAFAQNA- Christian leaders in occupied Jerusalem have warned that Christian communities have been threatened with expulsion by Israeli extremist groups and called for talks about continuing their presence.

Fr. Francesco Patton, the Catholic Church’s Custos of the Holy Land and guardian of the Christian holy places in the Holy Land, wrote in an opinion piece published Saturday by the UK’s Daily Telegraph that: “our presence is precarious and our future is at risk.”

He wrote that in recent years, the lives of many Christians have become intolerable due to radical groups with extremist ideologies.

“It seems that their intention is to clear the old town of Quds and even the Christian neighborhood of Christians,” the Christian priest added.

