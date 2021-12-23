RSF: 40% of Afghanistan’s media have closed, 60% of journalists have lost their jobs

SHAFAQNA- A survey by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) shows that more than 40 percent of Afghanistan’s media outlets have been shut down since the Taliban came to power in mid-August.

A report by Reporters Without Borders and the Free Afghanistan Journalists Association, published Monday, shows that 43 percent of the media has been shut down since the Taliban returned to power in mid-August.

A survey by the two media outlets shows that 60 percent of Afghanistan’s journalists have lost their jobs.

The organization says that of the 543 media outlets that may have been counted by mid-August, only 312 were active at the end of November. As a result, 43% of the country’s media are out of work.

The study shows that women who worked in the media in particular were affected by the situation, and 84% of them lost their jobs.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English